Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust". Plume below bust only (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Plume below bust only
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust". Plume below bust only. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
23000 $
Price in auction currency 23000 USD
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
