Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust". Plume below bust only (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Plume below bust only

Obverse Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" Plume below bust only - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" Plume below bust only - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust". Plume below bust only. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction St James’s - June 25, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date June 25, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 27, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 27, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
23000 $
Price in auction currency 23000 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

