Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust". Plume below bust only (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust". Plume below bust only. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) F (1) FR (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)