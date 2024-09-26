Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust". Plume below bust only (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust". Plume below bust only. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (2) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)