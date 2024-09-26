United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust". Plume below bust only (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Plume below bust only
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust". Plume below bust only. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2929 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
1983 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
