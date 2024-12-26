Half Guinea 1696. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1696 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (11) F (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (9) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (3)

London Coins (4)

New York Sale (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (4)

Stack's (2)