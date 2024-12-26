flag
Half Guinea 1696. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Half Guinea 1696 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Half Guinea 1696 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1696 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1656 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition VF20 ICG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2014
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1696 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

