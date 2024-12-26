United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1696. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1696 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1656 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
