United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1697 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1697 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Half Guinea 1697 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1697 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1697 at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1697 at auction Soler y Llach - October 29, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1697 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
