Half Guinea 1697 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1697 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.
Сondition
