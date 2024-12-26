flag
Two guinea 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Two guinea 1701 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Two guinea 1701 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1701 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 32202 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
20140 $
Price in auction currency 15000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
7167 $
Price in auction currency 6500 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Taisei - May 3, 2020
Seller Taisei
Date May 3, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1701 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

