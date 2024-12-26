United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1701 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 32202 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
20140 $
Price in auction currency 15000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
7167 $
Price in auction currency 6500 CHF
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two guinea 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
