Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Large crowns

Obverse Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Exeter
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark E. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 4747 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 719. Bidding took place September 4, 2011.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - July 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
