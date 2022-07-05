United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Large crowns
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Exeter
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark E. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 4747 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 719. Bidding took place September 4, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Spink (2)
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search