Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark E. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 4747 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 719. Bidding took place September 4, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (2)