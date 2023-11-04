United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Small crowns
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust". Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2261 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search