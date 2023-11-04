Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust". Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2261 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) Service NGC (11)