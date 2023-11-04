flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Small crowns

Obverse Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" Small crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" Small crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust". Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2261 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction St James's - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Numisor - May 18, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date May 18, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2010
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 6, 2004
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
