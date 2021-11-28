Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark C. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

Сondition VF (1) F (2)