Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Large crowns

Obverse Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust" Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust" Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark C. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
