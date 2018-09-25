Sixpence 1697 E "Third laureate bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark E. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1)