United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Early harp

Obverse Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" Early harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" Early harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (254) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust". Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

