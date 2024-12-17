United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Early harp
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust". Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
