United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Early harp
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Nordic
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark N. Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (10)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisor (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Spink (4)
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 155 GBP
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search