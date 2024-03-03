flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Early harp

Obverse Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" Early harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" Early harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Nordic
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark N. Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (10)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Spink (4)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 155 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 13, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 13, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Numisor - November 15, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Numisor - May 18, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date May 18, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Numisor - November 30, 2015
Seller Numisor
Date November 30, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1696 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access