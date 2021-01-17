Sixpence 1696 Y "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "Third laureate bust" with mark Y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 600. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

