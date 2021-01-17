flag
Sixpence 1696 Y "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1696 Y "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1696 Y "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "Third laureate bust" with mark Y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 600. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

