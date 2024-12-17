flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust". Late harp. Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Late harp. Large crowns

Obverse Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" Late harp Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" Late harp Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust". Late harp. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

