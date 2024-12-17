Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust". Late harp. Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust". Late harp. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)