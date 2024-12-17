United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust". Late harp. Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Late harp. Large crowns
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust". Late harp. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (1)
