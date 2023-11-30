flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust". Late harp (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Late harp

Obverse Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" Late harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" Late harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Bristol
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark B. Late harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1696 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access