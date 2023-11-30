United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust". Late harp (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Late harp
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Bristol
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark B. Late harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search