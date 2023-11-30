Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust". Late harp (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark B. Late harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

