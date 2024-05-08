flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust". Early harp. Lowercase "y" (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Early harp. Lowercase "y"

Obverse Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" Early harp Lowercase "y" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" Early harp Lowercase "y" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark y. Early harp. Lowercase "y". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1216 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (15)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - June 29, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - June 29, 2022
Seller CNG
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2021
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1696 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access