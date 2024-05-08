United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1696 y "First laureated bust". Early harp. Lowercase "y" (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Early harp. Lowercase "y"
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint York
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark y. Early harp. Lowercase "y". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1216 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
