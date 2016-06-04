United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1696 E "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Exeter
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "Third laureate bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
996 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition FR
Selling price
