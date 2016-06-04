flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1696 E "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1696 E "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1696 E "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Exeter
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "Third laureate bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 E "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
996 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 E "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 E "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition FR
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 E "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

