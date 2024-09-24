flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF25 NN Coins
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition PO
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition VF25 NN Coins
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Silicua Coins - October 3, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 3, 2019
Condition VF25 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1696 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access