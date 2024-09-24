Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF25 NN Coins
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 3, 2019
Condition VF25 NN Coins
Selling price
12
