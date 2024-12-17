flag
Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Early harp

Obverse Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" Early harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" Early harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Bristol
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark B. Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1467 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 14, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2017
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 11, 2005
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

