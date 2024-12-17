United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Early harp
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Bristol
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark B. Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1467 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
