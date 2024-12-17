Sixpence 1696 B "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark B. Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) VF (14) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) VF20 (1) Service NGC (3)