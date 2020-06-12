Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark C. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2364 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 440. Bidding took place February 28, 2015.

