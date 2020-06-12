United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Large crowns
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark C. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2364 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 440. Bidding took place February 28, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
