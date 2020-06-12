flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Large crowns

Obverse Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark C. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2364 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 440. Bidding took place February 28, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Schulman (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Schulman - June 12, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1697 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access