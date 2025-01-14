United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust". Late harp (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Late harp
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Chester
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search