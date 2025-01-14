flag
Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust". Late harp (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Late harp

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
