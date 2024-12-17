flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Early harp

Obverse Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" Early harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" Early harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1695
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust". Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition VG10 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 27, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 24, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - December 21, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - November 25, 2017
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 29, 2006
Seller Spink
Date June 29, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

