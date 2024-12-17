United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Early harp
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1695
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1695 "First laureated bust". Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (3)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition VG10 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
