Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Nordic
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 32959 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
