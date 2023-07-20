Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 32959 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (8) F (3) FR (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)