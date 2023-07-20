flag
Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Nordic
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 32959 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F DETAILS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - January 16, 2019
Seller DNW
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 5, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
