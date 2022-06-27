flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust". Late harp. Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Late harp. Small crowns

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust". Late harp. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 65. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

