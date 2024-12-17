flag
Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust". Lowercase "y" (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Lowercase "y"

Obverse Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" Lowercase "y" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" Lowercase "y" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark y. Lowercase "y". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - June 29, 2022
Seller CNG
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 16, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 3, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
