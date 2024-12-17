United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1696 y "First laureated bust". Lowercase "y" (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Lowercase "y"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint York
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark y. Lowercase "y". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
