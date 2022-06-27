United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust". Capital "Y" (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Capital "Y"
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint York
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark Y. Capital "Y". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (2)
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search