United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust". Capital "Y" (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Capital "Y"

Obverse Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" Capital "Y" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" Capital "Y" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark Y. Capital "Y". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

United Kingdom Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 270 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2017
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - July 21, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date July 21, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

