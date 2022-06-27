Shilling 1696 Y "First laureated bust". Capital "Y" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark Y. Capital "Y". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

Сondition XF (3) VF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)