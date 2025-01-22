flag
Crown 1696 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Crown 1696 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Crown 1696 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink and Son

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
