United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Chester
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
