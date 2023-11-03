flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 7, 2014
Condition F
Selling price

