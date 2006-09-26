United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1696 N "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Nordic
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place September 26, 2006.
