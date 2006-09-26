flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1696 N "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1696 N "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1696 N "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Nordic
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place September 26, 2006.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Large Shields" at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

