Halfpenny 1696 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1696 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,791. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (5) VF (4) F (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) DETAILS (1) BN (3) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)