Halfpenny 1696 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1696 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,791. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
