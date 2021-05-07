flag
Halfpenny 1696 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfpenny 1696 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfpenny 1696 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1696 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,791. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 7, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 29, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Stack's - July 19, 2007
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Stack's - July 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date July 19, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1696 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1696 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

