Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2881 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 108 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction CNG - February 8, 2023
Seller CNG
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 17, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date November 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction CNG - September 17, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

