United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2881 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- London Coins (13)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Spink (10)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date November 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
