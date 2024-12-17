Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2881 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

