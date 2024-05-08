flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1696 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Farthing 1696 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Farthing 1696 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1696 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1696 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
4953 $
Price in auction currency 4500 CHF
United Kingdom Farthing 1696 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1696 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1696 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1696 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1696 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2010
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1696 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

