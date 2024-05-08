Farthing 1696 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1696 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) BN (5) Service NGC (5)