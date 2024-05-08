United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1696 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1696 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
4953 $
Price in auction currency 4500 CHF
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
