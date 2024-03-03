flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition VF
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition VF
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
