Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
10154 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
