flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
10154 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 5, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

