Shilling 1696 C "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "Third laureate bust" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.

Сondition VF (1) F (3) VG (1) FR (1)