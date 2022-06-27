flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1696 C "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1696 C "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1696 C "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "Third laureate bust" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 C "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1696 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1696 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access