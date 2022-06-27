United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1696 C "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Chester
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "Third laureate bust" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1696 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
