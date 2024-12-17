flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1696 "Type 1695-1696" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Crown 1696 "Type 1695-1696" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Crown 1696 "Type 1695-1696" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1696 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2157 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 8, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
