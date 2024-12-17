United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1696 "Type 1695-1696" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (392)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1696 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2157 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1696 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
