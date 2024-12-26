United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1696 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,650. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
