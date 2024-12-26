flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1696 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,650. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 14, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

