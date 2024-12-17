flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Spink (4)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" at auction Heritage - June 5, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2014
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition F
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

