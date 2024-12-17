United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1696 C "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Chester
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Spink (4)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search