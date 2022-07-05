flag
Halfcrown 1696 y "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1696 y "Small Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1696 y "Small Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Small Shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Small Shields" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Small Shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Small Shields" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - September 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date September 7, 2014
Condition F
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2014
Condition F
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Small Shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
