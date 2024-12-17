United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Exeter
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
