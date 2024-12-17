Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

flag
Obverse Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Exeter
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
