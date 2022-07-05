Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 740. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

