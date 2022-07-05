flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Exeter
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 740. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Stack's - September 11, 2008
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Stack's - September 11, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date September 11, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - November 28, 2007
Seller Spink
Date November 28, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - June 27, 2007
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
