United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Bristol
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2013.

Сondition
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 26, 2013
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction CNG - September 19, 2012
Seller CNG
Date September 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

