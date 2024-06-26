United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Nordic
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (4)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
