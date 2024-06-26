flag
Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Nordic
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.

United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 11, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 2, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 2, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - December 18, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date December 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
