Crown 1696 "Type 1696-1700" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Crown 1696 "Type 1696-1700" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Crown 1696 "Type 1696-1700" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1696 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1262 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.

United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction CNG - December 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date December 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PO
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Coinhouse - August 24, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1696 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
For the sale of Crown 1696 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

