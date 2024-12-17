United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1696 "Type 1696-1700" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1696 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1262 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (7)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (5)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (20)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (5)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (37)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (10)
- London Coins (19)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- New York Sale (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (6)
- Numisfitz GmbH (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Roxbury’s (2)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (4)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Sovereign Rarities (7)
- Spink (16)
- Stack's (9)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1696 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search