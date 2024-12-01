United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Exeter
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Сondition
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
573 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
