United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Exeter
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
573 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 E "Small Shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

