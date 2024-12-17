Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

