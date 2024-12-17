flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
