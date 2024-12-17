United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
