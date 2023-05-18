United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Bristol
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search