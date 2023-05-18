Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

