United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Bristol
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 3, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 B "Small Shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
