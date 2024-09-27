Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Silver coins Rouble of Nicholas II - Russia
Rouble 1895-1915
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1895 Plain edge 1,100,002 0 01895 (АГ) 1,100,002 - 0 1891896 Plain edge 5,205,042 R2 0 71896 (АГ) 5,205,042 - 2 6811896 (*) 12,000,000 - 1 4491896 (*) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees 12,000,000 R2 0 161897 Plain edge - R2 0 111897 (АГ) 18,646,009 - 1 7471897 (**) 26,000,000 - 1 11101898 Plain edge - R2 0 71898 (АГ) 25,877,842 - 1 7941898 (АГ) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees 25,877,842 R2 0 11898 (*) 5,000,000 - 0 1251898 (**) 14,000,000 - 0 2451899 Plain edge - R2 0 31899 (ЭБ) 6,502,674 - 0 2041899 (ФЗ) - - 0 5841899 (**) 10,000,000 - 0 2481900 (ФЗ) 11,484,007 - 0 2301901 (ФЗ) 2,608,021 - 0 6981901 (АР) - - 0 811901 Plain edge - R2 0 11902 (АР) 140,009 R 0 2321903 (АР) 55,519 R 0 1391904 (АР) 12,010 R1 0 711905 (АР) 20,551 R1 0 1051906 (ЭБ) 45,710 R 0 2151907 (ЭБ) 400,209 - 2 6121908 (ЭБ) 130,409 R 0 1311909 (ЭБ) 50,011 R 0 2721910 (ЭБ) 75,009 R 0 2161911 (ЭБ) 129,011 R 0 5061912 (ЭБ) 2,111,221 - 4 15511913 (ЭБ) 22,125 R1 0 2161913 (ВС) - R1 0 1121914 (ВС) 536,015 R 1 3281915 (ВС) - R 0 873
Rouble 1897-1898Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1897 With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". 0 31898 With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". 0 0
