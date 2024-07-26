Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1914 (ВС) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 536,015
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (328)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1914 with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 8,300,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
