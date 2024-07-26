Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1914 (ВС) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1914 (ВС) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1914 (ВС) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 536,015

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (328)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1914 with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 8,300,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1072 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
