Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1914

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1914 (ВС)
Reverse Rouble 1914 (ВС)
Rouble 1914 (ВС)
Average price 1900 $
Sales
1 328
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС)
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС)
50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС)
Average price 390 $
Sales
1 685
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС
20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС
Average price 40 $
Sales
2 638
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС
15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС
Average price 60 $
Sales
1 255
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС
10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС
Average price 70 $
Sales
2 275
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС
5 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС
Average price 70 $
Sales
1 228

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ
3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ
Average price 65 $
Sales
2 235
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ
Average price 60 $
Sales
1 348
Obverse 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ
1 Kopek 1914 СПБ
Average price 25 $
Sales
1 430
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ
1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ
Average price 40 $
Sales
1 187

Commemorative coins

Obverse Rouble 1914 (ВС) In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut
Reverse Rouble 1914 (ВС) In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut
Rouble 1914 (ВС) In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 225
Obverse Rouble 1914 In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut
Reverse Rouble 1914 In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut
Rouble 1914 In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut One-sided impression in tin
Average price
Sales
0 0
