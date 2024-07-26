Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (228)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1855 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
